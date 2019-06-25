(LEAD) McDonald's Korea fined over unfair biz practice
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday that it has fined McDonald's Korea, the South Korean unit of U.S. fast food chain McDonald's, 52 million won (US$45,000) for violating the franchise business law.
McDonald's Korea is accused of accepting franchise fees worth 544 million won from 22 prospective franchisees between September 2013 and November 2016, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
Under the law, franchisees are required to deposit franchise fees in a designated financial institution.
The commission also said McDonald's Korea did not provide an information disclosure statement, which includes the current status of neighboring franchise locations, to 15 prospective franchisees between May 2014 and November 2015.
McDonald's Korea said it will make utmost efforts to ensure that a similar breach does not recur.
