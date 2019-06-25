N. Korean newspaper says U.S. should not misjudge current situation
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper said Tuesday the United States should not misjudge the current situation, warning that Washington will only face "defeat and humiliation" if it sticks to its "old way of thinking."
Marking the 69th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, the Rodong Sinmun ran a series articles highlighting its strengthened military and the spirit of self-reliance.
"Our power has grown incomparably stronger than the 1950s when we fought with rifles in our hands against the powerful imperialist enemy with atomic bombs," it said in an editorial.
During the war, which ended in a truce and not a peace treaty, the U.S. led the 21-nation Allied Forces to help South Korea repel the Chinese-backed communist troops invading from the North.
"The U.S. should not misjudge our republic's national power and the situation today and should act sensibly with the right way of thinking," the editorial said, adding that it has "everything in readiness to cope with any war."
In another article, the newspaper said the U.S. will only face "defeat and humiliation" if it makes the wrong judgment about the current situation.
The newspaper also called on people to accelerate their push for economic development based on the spirit of self-reliance.
"We should make a breakthrough to revitalize production with the power of self-reliance and scientific technology, and stably put the overall national economy on an upward trajectory," the newspaper said.
