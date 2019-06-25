Next few weeks to be critical for N.K. nuclear talks: foreign ministry
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The coming weeks will be a crucial period for efforts to resume the stalled denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry made the case in a report submitted to the National Assembly's committee on foreign affairs and unification, citing a series of summits set to take place starting later this week.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will attend a Group of 20 summit in Japan's Osaka starting Thursday, where he will hold talks with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who recently paid a state visit to North Korea.
After that, Moon will hold a summit in Seoul with U.S. President Donald Trump this weekend.
The ministry took note of the exchange of letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and subsequent positive responses from both sides as a precursor to a restart of the dialogue.
Trump has said he received a "beautiful" and "very warm" missive from Kim. North Korea's state media reported that Trump also sent him a letter with "excellent content," which pleased him and that he would "contemplate seriously."
The ministry also mentioned Pyongyang expressed its intent to talk and that leader Kim sent his sister to offer condolences to former first lady Lee Hee-ho's family when she died earlier this month.
"We will continue to cooperate closely with the United States, have in-depth discussions on ways to resume dialogue and encourage North Korea to return to dialogue as soon as possible, while pushing for another inter-Korean summit talks to solidify the virtuous cycle of inter-Korean relations-denuclearization," it said.
The ministry said it is also keeping close tabs on movements of other countries in relation to the heightening trade and security tensions between the U.S. and China.
"We will actively deal (with the situation) based on our own set of principles and standards under the broad context of our alliance with Washington and relations with Beijing," it added.
