N. Korean defectors' group sends anti-Pyongyang leaflets across border
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- A group of North Korean defectors said they sent anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border on Tuesday, marking the 69th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.
The group, Fighters for a Free North Korea, flew 20 balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets from Incheon, west of Seoul, at around 1 a.m., it said.
The balloons carried leaflets slamming the North's late founder, Kim Il-sung, as well as 2,000 one-dollar bills, 3,000 USB drives and 500 booklets.
The Seoul government has urged local activists to stop their leaflet campaigns, saying that they go against efforts to reduce tensions and improve ties with the North.
But the group said it will continue to send such leaflets until the Kim Jong-un regime ends its nuclear threat against the international community.
The two Koreas are technically in a state of war as the Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
