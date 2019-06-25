BOK chief again hints at possible rate cut amid heightened uncertainty
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank chief again hinted at an easier policy Tuesday, citing what he called "further increased uncertainties" and a low inflation that falls far short of the bank's annual target.
"As the U.S.-China trade negotiations that were expected to end with an agreement have come to a deadlock, the possibility of global trade shrinking has increased, while the view that a recovery in the semiconductor market will be delayed is gathering more consensus," Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in a meeting with reporters.
"Consequently, the uncertainties on the path to our economic growth appear to have further increased," he added. Lee avoided offering any direct answer when asked if and when the central bank will slash its policy rate.
The BOK has kept the key rate frozen after raising it by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent in November.
Early this month, the top central banker suggested the possibility of a rate cut, marking a drastic turnaround from his earlier commitment to standing pat.
Lee's remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet this week on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in what many believe to be a chance for a last-minute breakthrough in their ever-escalating trade dispute.
Washington began imposing 25 percent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports on May 10, the same day the U.S.-China trade negotiations fell through, while it is moving to take the same measure against an additional $300 billion worth of goods from China.
Beijing too has increased its import tariffs to a maximum 25 percent on $60 billion worth of goods from the U.S.
Lee said how well Asia's fourth-largest economy will perform this year will largely depend on how and how soon the U.S.-Sino trade dispute ends.
"From a short-term perspective, the factors that can most affect our economic growth are how the U.S.-China trade dispute ends and when and how much the global semiconductor market will recover. It is true that such external factors are moving in a direction that is not so favorable to us," he said.
South Korea's exports dipped for the sixth consecutive month in May, at least partly due to the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies -- the U.S. and China -- that are also the world's two largest importers of South Korean goods.
South Korean exports again dipped 10 percent on-year in the first 20 days of this month, according to data released earlier by the country's customs office. Shipments to China have been declining for seven consecutive months since November.
Hit by a decline in exports and business spending, Asia's fourth-largest economy unexpectedly contracted 0.4 percent in the first quarter of the year from three months earlier, marking the worst performance in a decade.
The central bank is also set to further trim its growth outlook next month after revising down its own growth estimate for the year to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in April.
The BOK chief also noted another factor that might warrant, if not require, a rate cut down the road is low inflation.
In the first five months of the year, the country's consumer prices gained 0.6 percent from the same period last year, well behind the BOK's annual target of 2 percent.
"While the upward pressure from the demand side remains weak, the downward pressure from the supply side and government policy measures is expected to continue for some time," Lee said.
"The rise in consumer prices this year is expected to fall short of our projection made in April," he added.
In April, the central bank forecast the country's consumer prices to increase 1.1 percent this year.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)