(LEAD) GM investment shows commitment in S. Korea: executive

"If you look at Changwon investment, the investment is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. A paint shop's minimum life cycle reaches 25 to 30 years. We don't (build) paint shops only for five to 10 years. (That's) too expensive. So (through) that kind of investment, we need to get returns," Julian Blissett, president of GM International, said in a press conference held in Incheon.