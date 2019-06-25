Seoul considers extending tax benefits on eco-friendly cars: finance minister
14:41 June 25, 2019
SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering extending a temporary tax cut on purchases of all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars, the finance minister said Tuesday, in the latest move to help eco-friendly cars expand their presence here.
Since 2017, the government has waived a 5 percent special excise tax on purchases of all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars. The temporary tax cut is set to end in December this year.
