Seoul considers extending tax benefits on eco-friendly cars: finance minister

14:41 June 25, 2019

SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering extending a temporary tax cut on purchases of all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars, the finance minister said Tuesday, in the latest move to help eco-friendly cars expand their presence here.

Since 2017, the government has waived a 5 percent special excise tax on purchases of all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars. The temporary tax cut is set to end in December this year.

