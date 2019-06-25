Ministry extends probe into border security failure in N. Korean boat case
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Tuesday it will extend an ongoing probe into the border security failure that led to the undetected arrival of a North Korean boat at an eastern sea port earlier this month.
The military has come under fire following revelations that the small wooden boat, carrying four North Koreans, was found at the port of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, by a South Korean civilian on June 15.
Though it crossed the inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea and had sailed for about 57 hours in South Korean waters before docking at the quay, neither military nor the Coast Guard spotted it.
In order to find what went wrong, a panel has been investigating related military units and officers since Thursday, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the Army's 23th Division and the First Fleet of the Navy, over possible loopholes and slackened disciplines.
The Army is in charge of coastal operations, and the Navy conducts missions for maritime defense.
"As more military units and issues need to come under review, the ministry extended the period of the investigation," it said in a brief text message to reporters.
The probe was initially supposed to be completed Wednesday. The ministry, however, did not specify the new time frame.
Also under scrutiny are the military's possible belated and improper responses to the incident and suspected attempts to cover up the case.
"The probe will be carried out thoroughly and transparently," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing.
