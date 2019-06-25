(LEAD) Ministry extends probe into border security failure in N. Korean boat case
(ATTN: ADDS defense ministry's responses to media report in last 4 paras, byline)
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Tuesday it will extend an ongoing probe into the border security failure that led to the undetected arrival of a North Korean boat at an eastern sea port earlier this month.
The military has come under fire following revelations that the small wooden boat, carrying four North Koreans, was found at the port of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, by a South Korean civilian on June 15.
Though it crossed the inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea and had sailed for about 57 hours in South Korean waters before docking at the quay, neither military nor the Coast Guard spotted it.
In order to find what went wrong, a panel has been investigating related military units and officers since Thursday, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the Army's 23th Division and the First Fleet of the Navy, over possible loopholes and slackened disciplines.
The Army is in charge of coastal operations, and the Navy conducts missions for maritime defense.
"As more military units and issues need to come under review, the ministry extended the period of the investigation," it said in a brief text message to reporters.
The probe was initially supposed to be completed Wednesday. The ministry, however, did not specify the new time frame.
Also under scrutiny are the military's possible belated and improper responses to the incident and suspected attempts to cover up the case.
"The probe will be carried out thoroughly and transparently," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing.
The ministry flatly denied suspicions raised by local media that the inter-Korean military agreement signed last year led to the loosening of Seoul's defense posture.
Earlier in the day, the vernacular daily Chosun Ilbo reported that naval commanders have had difficulties in carrying out operations due to the complicated rules of engagement with North Korea along the de facto maritime border of the Northern Limit Line (NLL).
The two Koreas signed the military agreement in September last year, which aims to reduce tensions and build trust. South Korea then revised the engagement rules from the previous three steps to five, which have been in effect since November.
"The revision is meant to clarify due procedures, and they shall be applied to possible actions against North Korea's naval vessels, not civilian ones," the ministry said, adding that not a single incident has been spotted in inter-Korean border areas over the past nine months that could cause tensions to flare up.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)