Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Doosan construction #Myanmar

Doosan E&C secures $90 million order from Myanmar

15:29 June 25, 2019

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Engineering & Construction Co., a construction unit under South Korea's Doosan Group, said Tuesday it has secured a US$89.58 million order for a power transmission line construction project in Myanmar.

The builder said in a regulatory filing that it has won the Taungoo-Kamanat Transmission project from the Ministry of Electricity and Energy of Myanmar.

Doosan E&C received a letter of acceptance from Myanmar in March, permitting the company to build 368 500-kilovolt steel towers in a 174-kilometer transmission line.

Doosan E&C said it will take 27 months to complete the project.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK