Former presidential secretaries given suspended prison sentences in Sewol probe scandal

Prosecutors indicted former Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Byung-kee, former Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Cho Yoon-sun and former Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Ahn Jong-beom in June 2017 on charges of hindering the establishment and activities of the Sewol panel, while former Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kim Young-suk and former Vice Oceans Minister Yoon Hak-bae were indicted in December 2017 on the same charges.