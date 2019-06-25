S. Korea strongly condemns Yemeni rebel attack on Saudi airport
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday condemned Yemeni rebels' recent drone attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia that left one dead and more than 20 others injured.
Reports said that Houthi rebels from conflict-laden Yemen launched the attack on Abha International Airport on Sunday, the latest in a series of the militants' recent violent acts targeting Saudi Arabia.
"Our government strongly condemns this attack that threatens the life and safety of civilians and undermines the safety of flights," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release.
"Our government expects efforts by the international community, including the United Nations, to peacefully resolve the civil war in Yemen through progress in a political process involving the parties concerned," it added.
Since 2015, the Iran-linked Houthi militia has been fighting the Saudi-led military coalition aimed at restoring Yemen's internationally recognized government.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)