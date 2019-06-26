(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 26)

There is no doubt there are serious problems with the nation's high school education, but getting rid of autonomous high schools is not really a fundamental solution. Moon's intention is understandable but the government is not doing a very good job in handling the aftermath of revoking the schools' status. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae held a press conference Monday in light of the latest controversy. The education ministry should ensure that the schools' transition process is conducted in a completely fair manner. The ministry should also increase communication with parents to assuage their rising doubts on this issue.

(END)