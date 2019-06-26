Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, June 26

09:42 June 26, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Written interview with President Moon Jae-in

-- Saudi Arabia crown prince's visit to S. Korea

-- (Yonhap Feature) S. Korea faces heated debate over retirement age extension amid rapid aging

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea to nurture service sector with support measures

-- Construction firms on course to meet overseas order targets
