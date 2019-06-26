BOK chief to attend BIS meeting this week
12:00 June 26, 2019
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will embark on a trip to Switzerland this week to attend an annual meeting of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central bank said Wednesday.
The top central banker will head to Basel on Thursday to attend the BIS General Meeting, slated for Saturday and Sunday. The heads of 60 central banks from around the world are scheduled to attend the annual meeting, according to the bank.
He will return home Tuesday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)