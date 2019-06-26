Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK #BIS #bank

BOK chief to attend BIS meeting this week

12:00 June 26, 2019

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will embark on a trip to Switzerland this week to attend an annual meeting of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central bank said Wednesday.

The top central banker will head to Basel on Thursday to attend the BIS General Meeting, slated for Saturday and Sunday. The heads of 60 central banks from around the world are scheduled to attend the annual meeting, according to the bank.

He will return home Tuesday.

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK