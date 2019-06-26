S. Korea's trade terms drop for 18th month in May
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade continued to worsen last month, central bank data showed Wednesday, as Asia's fourth-largest economy struggled with a steady decline in exports partly caused by the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, the country's two largest trading partners.
The terms of trade index for products came to 90.76 in May, down 5.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading is the lowest since October 2014, when the index stood at 90.53, and is the 18th consecutive month it has dropped on-year.
The trade terms index measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of exports. A reading below 100 means import prices are higher than those of exports, resulting in unfavorable terms of trade.
South Korea's exports have been on a decline since December, plunging 9.7 percent on-year to US$50.68 billion in May.
Many believe the drop may have partly been caused by the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. The U.S and China are also the largest importers of South Korean products.
In May, the country's export volume index dropped 3.1 percent from a year earlier to 111.03, while the export value index plunged 10.7 percent on-year to 110.06.
Its import volume and value indices, on the other hand, each fell at a much slower pace -- 0.9 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.
The country's imports dropped 1.9 percent on-year to $43.64 billion in May, according to data released earlier by the commerce ministry.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)