Seoul stocks open lower, tracking Wall Street losses
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Wednesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.82 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,116.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks dropped after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell hinted that an interest rate cut in July is not a done deal, saying that the American central bank will take a wait-and-see approach.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.66 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.95 percent. The Nasdaq composite plunged 1.5 percent.
Large-cap stocks were mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 0.55 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 3 percent.
Chemical firms opened weak, with No. 1 player LG Chem declining 0.99 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.71 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors inched up 0.11 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slid 0.86 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,156.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
