Teen gymnast enters int'l scoring book with new vault

13:41 June 26, 2019

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean gymnastics sensation Yeo Seo-jeong, 2018 Asian Games gold medalist in the women's vault, has vaulted into the international scoring book with her new move, joining her Olympic medal-winning father in the process.

The Korea Gymnastics Association (KGA) said on Wednesday the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has authorized Yeo's vault technique as a new, eponymous element worth 6.2 points in a difficulty score. She successfully landed it for the first time during the Korea Cup last week on Jeju Island to make it into FIG's Code of Points.

In this file photo from June 19, 2019, South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong (L) celebrates a successful vault at the Korea Cup at Halla Gymnasium in Jeju, Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

The FIG names an original element after the gymnast who first completes it in competition.

Yeo's father is Yeo Hong-chul, who won silver in the men's vault at the 1996 Olympics and who has two elements, "Yeo 1" and "Yeo 2," listed in FIG's Code of Points.

Yeo Seo-jeong's new move is a variation of Yeo 2, which involves a handspring forward and a salto forward with a 900-degree twist. The junior Yeo does hers with a 720-degree twist at the end.

A technical supervisor from the FIG was on hand at the Korea Cup to watch Yeo execute the move. The 17-year-old had attempted it in a competition last year but couldn't get it approved by FIG owing to her wobbly landing.

At Tokyo 2020 next summer, Yeo will try to become the first female South Korean gymnast to win an Olympic medal.

In this file photo from June 19, 2019, South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong attempts a vault at the Korea Cup at Halla Gymnasium in Jeju, Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

