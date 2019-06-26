SK hynix mass-produces world's highest-stacking 4D NAND flash chip
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., a major chipmaker here, said Wednesday that it has started mass-producing the industry's highest vertically stacking 4D NAND flash chip, with shipment expected in the second half of the year.
The 128-layer 1TB triple-level cell (TLC) 4D NAND chip also provides the industry's highest density, and SK hynix is the first to commercialize it, the company added.
TLC chips account for more than 85 percent of the NAND flash market and have excellent performance and reliability, according to SK hynix.
SK hynix said that with 128-layer 1TB NAND flash, the number of NAND chips necessary for a 1TB product, currently the largest capacity for a smartphone, will be reduced by half.
The chipmaker is also developing next-generation 176-Layer 4D NAND flash chips.
