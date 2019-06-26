Seoul stocks nearly flat Wednesday morning
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks were nearly flat Wednesday morning as there was no clear momentum in the market, analysts said.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen just 0.12 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2121.76 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks dropped after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell hinted that an interest rate cut in July is not a done deal, saying that the American central bank will take a wait-and-see approach.
He added that the Fed's monetary policy should not "overreact" to things that happen to be short-term or transient.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.66 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.95 percent. The Nasdaq composite plunged 1.5 percent.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.22 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 3.9 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion gained 0.72 percent, while Samsung BioLogics inched up 0.80 percent.
Chemical firms were mostly in negative terrain, with No. 1 player LG Chem declining 1.14 percent. Top refiner SK Innovation dipped 0.31 percent.
Auto shares were mixed, with top carmaker Hyundai Motor losing 0.35 percent and its sister company Kia Motors increasing 0.34 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,158.60 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.60 won from the previous session's close.
