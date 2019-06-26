N. Korea says skeptical U.S. officials hindering denuclearization
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday accused U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, of "antagonism" toward Pyongyang, claiming they are preventing improvement in bilateral relations between the two sides and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
A spokesperson for the foreign ministry made the remarks in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), saying that more sanctions on North Korea will be an "outright challenge" to the joint statement signed by their leaders in Singapore last year.
"Even though the supreme leaders devote their all for establishing new DPRK-U.S. relations, it would be difficult to look forward to the improvement of the bilateral relations and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as long as the American politics are dominated by the policy-makers who have an inveterate antagonism towards the DPRK," the official was quoted as saying.
DPRK is the abbreviation for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The criticism came amid growing hopes for the resumption of nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, with Trump and North Korean leader exchanging personal letters after months of stalemate in denuclearization negotiations.
The North said the U.S. is getting "ever more undisguised in its hostility toward us," quoting Pompeo as saying in a recent press conference that "some 80-plus percent of the North Korean economy is sanctioned."
"If the U.S. sanctions are affecting 80-plus percent of our economy, as Pompeo mentioned, the question is whether the U.S. target is to raise it up to 100 percent," the official said, stressing that Pyongyang will not thirst for a lifting of sanctions despite such pressure.
"Our state is not a country that will surrender to the U.S. sanctions, nor are we a country which the U.S. could attack whenever it desires to do so," the spokesperson said. "If anyone dares to trample over our sovereignty and the right to existence, we will not hesitate to pull a muscle-flexing trigger in order to defend ourselves."
