Seoul court again rules in favor of Korean victims of Japanese forced labor

The latest ruling is expected to further escalate bilateral diplomatic conflict between Seoul and Tokyo. South Korea's top court has ruled that the 1965 bilateral treaty signed between South Korea and Japan to settle colonial-era issues does not terminate individuals' rights to claim damages for wartime forced labor and sexual enslavement, whereas the Japanese government and firms accused of harsh labor have claimed Japan's provision of US$500 million to Korea as part of the treaty was in exchange for a complete and final settlement.