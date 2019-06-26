Tax chief nominee says agency to get tough on delinquent taxpayers
SEJONG, June 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's pick to head the tax agency said Wednesday that his agency will take strong actions against delinquent taxpayers.
Kim Hyun-jun -- nominated by Moon last month to lead the National Tax Service -- said in a parliamentary confirmation hearing that the agency has strengthened efforts to find hidden wealth of those who live a life of luxury while falling behind on taxes.
The hearing is widely seen as a formality because his formal appointment does not require approval from the National Assembly.
The tax agency said earlier this month that it can request detention for those who fail to pay national taxes three times and those whose overdue taxes are worth more than 100 million won (US$85,000).
The measure, which will take effect next year, is subject to a court decision.
In 2018, the tax agency collected 1.88 trillion won in taxes from delinquent taxpayers.
