Manufacturers still pessimistic about future economic conditions
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers continue to hold a gloomy outlook for their business conditions in the future, central bank data showed Thursday, amid a steady decline in the country's exports that is partly attributed to an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.
The business sentiment index (BSI) of local manufacturing companies came to 75 for July, unchanged from their outlook for this month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
Large businesses and export companies were more pessimistic than previously about their business conditions, with the index of large companies coming to 79 for the upcoming month, down from 81 for this month, and that of exporters moving down three notches from 82 to 79 over the cited period.
The BSI of small and medium-sized firms climbed to 70 from 69, while that of locally focused companies moved up from 71 to 72.
South Korea's exports have dropped for six consecutive months since December in the face of drawn-out trade talks between the world's two largest economies, which are also the two largest importers of South Korean products.
South Korea's exports again plunged 10 percent on-year in the first 20 days of this month, according to the customs office.
The monthly survey was conducted from June 12-19, involving 3,259 firms.
