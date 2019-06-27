(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Yonhap News holds annual peace forum
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency hosted an annual forum in Seoul on Thursday to explore viable paths to a lasting peace on the peninsula amid renewed hopes for the resumption of stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea.
Under the main theme of "New Korean Peninsula Regime for Shared Prosperity," the 5th Yonhap News Symposium on Korean Peace brought together government officials, scholars and leading journalists. Among them were Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul and Moon Chung-in, a special security adviser to President Moon Jae-in.
The symposium, co-hosted with the unification ministry, came just two days before U.S. President Donald Trump's high-profile trip to Seoul for a summit with Moon, which is likely to add to ongoing efforts to get the nuclear talks with Pyongyang back on track.
"I believe that this symposium will be of great help in accurately assessing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and finding a solution to resolve difficulties amid the breathtaking summit diplomacy surrounding the peninsula and Northeast Asia," Yonhap CEO and President Cho Sung-boo said in his opening remarks.
In his keynote speech, Unification Minister Kim said that Seoul will strive to seize on President Moon's upcoming summit diplomacy at the Group of 20 summit in Japan this week to help restart the nuclear talks between the U.S. and the North.
"We will do our best to turn the G-20 summit, as well as other bilateral and multilateral summit talks on its sidelines, which will soon be followed by a summit between Korea and the U.S., into a chance to help resume North Korea-U.S. talks and consolidate peace on the Korean Peninsula," Kim said.
Moon was set to leave for Osaka later in the day to attend the G-20 gathering. There, he will meet bilaterally with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.
Seoul and Washington have been looking to crank up their diplomacy with Pyongyang to resume nuclear talks that have been at an impasse since the no-deal summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February.
The symposium consisted of two comprehensive sessions.
The first session was entitled "Korean Denuclearization and Peace, and Pyongyang: Seen by Foreign Press." It marked the first time that senior editors covering the peninsula from influential global news agencies have huddled in Seoul for such in-depth discussions on the issue.
Lee Dong-min, a senior Yonhap journalist, moderated the session. The foreign participants were from six media outlets: the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Xinhua News Agency, Kyodo News and Tass.
The key topic of the second session was the ongoing pursuit of a new peninsula regime where permanent peace prevails. Participants were set to discuss a key question: Is it possible to realize a new community of peace and economic cooperation?
Paik Hak-soon, president of the Sejong Institute, was set to moderate it. Kim Joon-hyung, a professor at Handong Global University, and Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far East Studies at Kyungnam University, will deliver presentations.
Professor Kim Yong-hyun of Dongguk University and Min Kyung-tae from the Future Consensus Institute will also join the second session.
