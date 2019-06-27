S. Korean consortium wins airport construction management deal from Peru
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean consortium led by Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) has won a US$30 million deal to oversee and manage the construction of an airport in Peru, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The consortium composed of KAC and three local engineering companies has been selected as the preferred bidder to oversee and manage the Peruvian government's project to build a 560 billion-won ($484 million) airport in Chinchero by 2024, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
"The Korean companies will be in charge of selecting builders in an international auction, managing the construction process, reviewing the planning of the airport and conducting a test operation when the airport is built," a ministry official said by phone.
The consortium will sign a contract with the Peruvian government in late July to proceed with the project, according to the ministry.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)