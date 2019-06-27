U.S., including Trump, has continued dialogue with N.K.: White House
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States, including President Donald Trump, has been in an ongoing conversation with North Korea, the White House said Wednesday.
The remark comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in revealed that the U.S. and North Korea are in talks over a third summit following the collapse of the second one in February.
Moon made the comments in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies.
"United States officials, including President Trump, have continued their dialogue with officials of the DPRK," a senior White House official told Yonhap, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We have nothing more to announce at this time."
Trump has expressed a willingness to meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying Tuesday that it will happen "at some point."
There was speculation that a meeting could be arranged during Trump's visit to Seoul on Saturday on Sunday following his attendance at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
A likely location was seen as the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border.
A senior U.S. official told reporters on Monday, however, that there are no plans for a Trump-Kim meeting on the peninsula.
On a DMZ visit, he said the president's schedule has yet to be finalized and couldn't provide confirmation.
Negotiations on dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program have stalled since the second summit in Vietnam ended without a deal due to gaps over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
A recent exchange of personal letters between Trump and Kim, however, has raised hopes the sides will soon resume talks.
