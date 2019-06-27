Go to Contents
Trump says he may speak to Kim in 'different form' on Asia trip

03:21 June 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will not be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his trip to Asia this week but may speak to him "in a different form."

Trump made the remarks as he left the White House for Osaka, Japan, where he will attend the Group of 20 summit before traveling to South Korea on Saturday.

"I'll be meeting with a lot of other people, not by him, but I may be speaking to him in a different form," Trump said.

"I'll be going, as you know, to South Korea after we're finished with the G20. And we'll be there for about a day. We have a lot of meetings planned with a lot of different countries," he said.

This AFP file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

