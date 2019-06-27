Korean-language dailies

-- Complete dismantlement of Yongbyon nuclear complex can be judged as irreversible phase: Moon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Saudi crown prince interested in Korea's self-defense model (Kookmin Daily)

-- Complete dismantlement of Yongbyon nuclear complex can be judged as irreversible denuclearization: Moon (Donga llbo)

-- Moon says behind-the-scenes talks under way between U.S. and N. Korea, conditions ripe for 3rd summit (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon says dismantlement of Yongbyon nuclear complex would be irreversible denuclearization phase (Segye Times)

-- Saudi to invest 10 tln won in Korea's energy sector (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Saudi to invest 10 tln won in hydrogen vehicle and oil sectors (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Trump faces mounting criticism for anti-immigration policy (Hankyoreh)

-- Education ministry embroiled in lawsuits (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon says it's ripe for 3rd summit between U.S. and N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Saudi top leader holds meeting with chiefs of 5 major biz groups at night (Korea Economic Daily)

