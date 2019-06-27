Go to Contents
Recommended #State Department

U.S. consul general in Seoul to head Korea desk at State Dept.

09:26 June 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. consul general in South Korea has been appointed to head the Korea desk at the Department of State, multiple diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Angela Kerwin will replace Joy Yamamoto as director of the office of Korean affairs next month, they said. Yamamoto plans to retire upon leaving her post.

In August, Kerwin attended a ceremony in South Korea for the repatriation of American troops' remains from North Korea.

She told reporters at the time that she was glad to see the fulfillment of one of the commitments made by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their historic summit in June 2018.

Prior to Seoul, Kerwin also worked at the U.S. consulate general in Matamoros, Mexico.

The U.S. Department of State in Washington (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

