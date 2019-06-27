Moon congratulates new IOC member
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in congratulated Lee Kee-heung, a South Korean sports official, Thursday on his election as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
In his Facebook message, Moon said it's a "valuable outcome" won together by the South Korean people who have successfully hosted a number of international sports events, including the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
He also mentioned two Olympic Games to take place in Northeast Asia: the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
"The two Olympics to be held in Asia are a good opportunity to complete the spirit of peace and reconciliation accomplished at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics," Moon said.
South Korea also has a goal of playing host to the 2032 Olympics together with North Korea, he added.
"Your shoulder will be heavier than any other time, but the government will make efforts together," the president said. "I believe you will play a bridge role well in the international community."
Lee, head of Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), was voted to become one of the 10 new IOC members during the IOC Session in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)