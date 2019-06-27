Seoul to introduce free education for high school students
SEJONG, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday that it will gradually introduce free education for high school students in a move to ease people's burdens and guarantee the basic right to education.
The measure will affect high schoolers in the second semester of this year, according to the Ministry of Education.
The free education will cover the second and third grades of high school in 2020 before being expanded to all high school students in 2021.
Currently, high school students pay 1.58 million won (US$1,300) on average per year to their schools for admission fees, tuition and other costs.
The ministry estimates that the free education will cost the government 1.99 trillion won per year in 2021.
