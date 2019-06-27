(LEAD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Top-profile Korean star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their much-celebrated marriage, the latter's management agency said Thursday.
A law firm representing the actor Song Joong-ki filed for court mediation for his divorce from the actress Song Hye-kyo with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday.
"I decided to start a court mediation procedure for my divorce from Song Hye-kyo," the actor said through his management agency, Blossom Entertainment.
"I am sorry to give the bad news to those who love and support me," he said.
He did not elaborate on the reason of the divorce, only saying, "I hope that we will wrap up the divorce procedures smoothly, rather than blaming each other.
"I ask for your understanding for the difficulties in elaborating on private affairs, but I will repay everyone with good (acting) projects by breaking out of this wound and doing my best in acting," he also said.
The 34-year-old tied the knot with the 37-year-old actress in October 2017 after appearing together as leading actors in the sensational 2016 drama series "Descendants of the Sun."
Since their much-published marriage, the couple has been more than once rumored in China to have separated from each other, but the couple denied the speculation.
The actress, most recently, appeared on the 2019 drama series "Encounter," while Song is starring in the currently running "Arthdal Chronicles."
