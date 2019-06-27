(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Top-profile Korean star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their much-celebrated marriage, the latter's management agency said Thursday.
A law firm representing the actor Song Joong-ki filed for court mediation for his divorce from the actress Song Hye-kyo with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday.
"I decided to start a court mediation procedure for my divorce from Song Hye-kyo," the actor said through his management agency, Blossom Entertainment.
"I am sorry to give the bad news to those who love and support me," he said.
He did not elaborate on the reason of the divorce, only saying, "I hope that we will wrap up the divorce procedures smoothly, rather than blaming each other.
"I ask for your understanding for the difficulties in elaborating on private affairs, but I will repay everyone with good (acting) projects by breaking out of this wound and doing my best in acting," he also said.
The actress' management agency, the United Artists Agency, confirmed the decision, releasing a press statement.
"Song Hye-kyo is taking steps for divorce after cautious considerations with her husband," the company said.
"The reason is a personality difference, and the two sides inevitably made this decision, unable to overcome their difference," according to the agency.
The 34-year-old tied the knot with the 37-year-old actress in October 2017 after appearing together as leading actors in the sensational 2016 drama series "Descendants of the Sun."
Since their much-published marriage, the couple has been more than once rumored in China to have separated from each other, but the couple denied the speculation.
The actress, most recently, appeared on the 2019 drama series "Encounter," while Song is starring in the currently running "Arthdal Chronicles."
A court-mediated divorce allows the couple to legally end their marriage through negotiations, but a failure of the negotiation puts the couple up for a legal battle for divorce.
