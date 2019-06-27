(3rd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Top-profile Korean star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their much-celebrated marriage, the stars' management agencies said Thursday.
A law firm representing the actor Song Joong-ki filed for court mediation for his divorce from the actress Song Hye-kyo with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday.
"I decided to start a court mediation procedure for my divorce from Song Hye-kyo," the actor said through his management agency, Blossom Entertainment.
"I am sorry to give the bad news to those who love and support me," he said.
He did not elaborate on the reason of the divorce, only saying, "I hope that we will wrap up the divorce procedures smoothly, rather than blaming each other."
"I ask for your understanding for the difficulties in elaborating on private affairs, but I will repay everyone with good (acting) projects by breaking out of this wound and doing my best in acting," he also said.
The actress' management agency, the United Artists Agency, confirmed the decision, releasing a press statement.
"Song Hye-kyo is taking steps for divorce after cautious considerations with her husband," the company said.
"The reason is a personality difference, and the two sides inevitably made this decision, unable to overcome their differences," the agency said.
According to the actress' side, the couple have agreed upon most of the terms of their divorce, including on the division of assets, leaving only a few details for further negotiations.
This means that the divorce procedure may not take a long time.
"The court mediation for divorce was filed after both sides had consultations," a person close to the actress told Yonhap News Agency.
The 33-year-old actor tied the knot with his 37-year-old partner in October 2017 after appearing together as leading actors in the sensational 2016 drama series "Descendants of the Sun."
Since their much-publicized marriage, the couple has been more than once rumored in China to have separated from each other, but the couple denied the speculation.
The actress, most recently, appeared on the 2019 drama series "Encounter," while Song is currently starring in "Arthdal Chronicles." He has been cast for a space-based science fiction film, tentatively titled "Space Shuttle Victory," which is to hit the silver screen sometime around 2020.
A court-mediated divorce allows the couple to legally end their marriage through negotiations, but a failure of the negotiation puts the couple into a legal divorce battle.
The news of the two globally celebrated stars' divorce sent a shockwave through the entertainment industry and the South Korean public.
"It's a shock to the show business industry that such a famous top star couple could separate in such a short span of time," one industry insider said.
"They might have had some synergy effects from their marriage, and the news of the divorce could possibly have some aftermath," the source said.
Pop culture critic Ha Jae-keun predicted the couple's divorce would have a considerable impact on the reputation of Hallyu, the global popularity of Korean cultural content.
"The two stars are enjoying immense popularity in East Asia, most notably in China. China is the biggest market in the world and the impact from (the divorce) of the two, considered top stars in China, would be quite big," he said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)