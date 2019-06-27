Dreams of multiple titles evaporated, Jeonbuk, Ulsan shift focus to winning K League crown

Jeonbuk went through a coaching change during the offseason, as former Jose Mourinho acolyte Jose Morais took over from Choi Kang-hee, but the roster remained as deep and talented as ever. In his inaugural press conference in January, Morais declared that his objective was to lead Jeonbuk to three major titles this season: the K League 1, the FA Cup and the AFC Champions League. No South Korean club had pulled off the "treble," and it won't happen this year.