BAT bets on robust exports from S. Korean plant
SACHEON, South Korea, June 27 (Yonhap) -- British American Tobacco (BAT), the world's No. 2 tobacco company, said Thursday it is placing a big bet on robust exports from its South Korean production facility, bucking its slump in the domestic market.
"BAT Korea will explore new export markets in Japan and Southeast Asia, in particular, for sustainable growth," a company official told Yonhap News Agency at a press meeting held at its Sacheon plant, 440 kilometers south of Seoul.
In the past three years, BAT Korea has suffered a decline in domestic sales amid growing competition.
BAT Korea's domestic sales fell to 268.2 billion won (US$230 million) in 2018 from 413.4 billion won in 2016. In contrast, its outbound shipments jumped to $300 million from $100 million during the same period, the company said.
The Sacheon factory began operations in October 2002 and has served as a core export base of BAT. The plant had produced an accumulated 300 billion cigarettes as of the end of June, according to BAT Korea.
BAT has invested a total of 430 billion won in the plant to enhance productivity and expand lines.
The company sells its mainstay Dunhill and Rothmans products, and the tobacco heating system device glo with neo sticks in Korea. It exports dozens of tobacco products to countries that include Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
The Sacheon plant has established itself as a key global production facility with the highest level of production capabilities and quality among the 55 BAT factories across 48 countries, it said.
In Korea, the country's dominant tobacco firm KT&G Corp. accounts for about 60 percent of the domestic tobacco market that does not include e-cigarettes, followed by Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) with a stake of 23 percent and BAT with a 14 percent stake.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)