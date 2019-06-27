(LEAD) BAT Korea to sharply jack up production for exports
(ATTN: CHANGES headline and lead; ADDS executives' comments in paras 2-6)
By Choi Kyong-ae
SACHEON, South Korea, June 27 (Yonhap) -- British American Tobacco (BAT) Korea said Thursday it is targeting to raise its cigarette production by 70 percent by 2021 to meet growing demand in Asian countries.
BAT Korea said it aims to increase its production volumes to 50 billion cigarettes by 2021 from 34 billion in 2018.
"We export 80 percent of our products. We expect to attract some of BAT's global production volumes as our factory in Sacheon is unrivaled in quality, effectiveness and productivity," Kang Seung-ho, head of manufacturing at BAT Korea, said in a press conference.
To support an increasing output, the company will make further investment in the Sacheon plant, Matthieu Juery, managing director of BAT's North Asia Area operations, said in the conference.
"Stay tuned ... a lot of investments are coming, and there are a lot of next-generation products (including the tobacco heating system device glo pro and e-cigarettes) are in the pipeline. You will see the products in the coming months," he said without elaborating.
BAT has spent over 700 billion won (US$604 million) in South Korea that includes 430 billion won in the Sacheon facility.
The Sacheon factory, 440 kilometers south of Seoul, began operations in October 2002 and has served as a core export base of BAT. The plant had produced an accumulated 300 billion cigarettes as of the end of June, it said.
The Sacheon plant has established itself as a key global production facility with the highest level of production capabilities and quality among the 55 BAT factories across 48 countries. BAT annually produces 700 billion cigarettes, BAT Korea said.
BAT Korea sells its mainstay Dunhill and Rothmans products, and the tobacco heating system device glo with neo sticks in Korea. It exports dozens of tobacco products to countries that include Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
In the past three years, the British tobacco company suffered a decline in domestic sales amid tougher competition with the domestic tobacco giant KT&G Corp. and imported brands such as Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI).
BAT Korea's domestic sales fell to 268.2 billion won in 2018 from 413.4 billion won in 2016. In contrast, its outbound shipments jumped to $300 million from $100 million during the same period, the company said.
In Korea, KT&G accounts for about 60 percent of the domestic tobacco market that does not include e-cigarettes, followed by PMI with a stake of 23 percent and BAT with a 14 percent stake.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)