(2nd LD) BAT Korea to sharply jack up production for exports
By Choi Kyong-ae
SACHEON, South Korea, June 27 (Yonhap) -- British American Tobacco (BAT) Korea said Thursday it is targeting to raise its cigarette production by 70 percent by 2021 to meet growing demand in Asian countries.
BAT Korea said it aims to increase its production volumes to 50 billion cigarettes by 2021 from 34 billion in 2018.
"We export 80 percent of our products. We expect to attract some of BAT's global production volumes as our factory in Sacheon is unrivaled in quality, effectiveness and productivity," Kang Seung-ho, head of manufacturing at BAT Korea, said in a press conference.
To support an increasing output, the company will make further investment in the Sacheon plant, Matthieu Juery, managing director of BAT's North Asia Area operations, said in the conference.
"Stay tuned for the exciting news from BAT Korea both on combustible and next-generation products. At BAT Group level, we have a wide range of potentially reduced risk products that we can bring to markets. We will select appropriate products that are most relevant to Korean consumers and plan to bring them into Korea in the coming months," Juery said.
With increased export volumes at the Sacheon factory, the company expects there will be further investments made in the future, he said.
BAT has spent over 700 billion won (US$604 million) in South Korea that includes 430 billion won in the Sacheon facility.
The Sacheon factory, 440 kilometers south of Seoul, began operations in October 2002 and has served as a core export base of BAT. The plant had produced an accumulated 300 billion cigarettes as of the end of June, it said.
The Sacheon plant has established itself as a key global production facility with the highest level of production capabilities and quality among the 55 BAT factories across 48 countries. BAT annually produces 700 billion cigarettes, BAT Korea said.
BAT Korea sells its mainstay Dunhill and Rothmans products, and the tobacco heating system device glo with neo sticks in Korea. It exports dozens of tobacco products to countries that include Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
In the past three years, the British tobacco company suffered a decline in domestic sales amid tougher competition with the domestic tobacco giant KT&G Corp. and imported brands such as Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI).
BAT Korea's domestic sales fell to 268.2 billion won in 2018 from 413.4 billion won in 2016. In contrast, its outbound shipments jumped to $300 million from $100 million during the same period, the company said.
In Korea, KT&G accounts for about 60 percent of the domestic tobacco market that does not include e-cigarettes, followed by PMI with a stake of 23 percent and BAT with a 14 percent stake.
