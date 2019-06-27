Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyosung #Aramco

Hyosung signs MOU with Saudi Aramco on carbon fibers

11:12 June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Group, a textile conglomerate in South Korea, said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, to cooperate on carbon fiber technology.

Under the deal, the two sides will review their plan to build a carbon fiber manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, and also collaborate on research and development activities on carbon fiber technology.

Hyosung is one of the leading producers of carbon fibers, operating a 2,000-ton-capacity plant in South Korea. The two sides also agreed to work together on chemicals and electric power systems, as well as other areas.

Hyosung's MOU with Saudia Aramco is the latest in a series of similar deals between South Korean firms and Aramco that were made on the occasion of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Seoul on Wednesday.

The Saudi state-run company signed deals with top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. to establish a joint venture for engine manufacturing and other facilities in Saudi Arabia, and Daelim Industrial Co., a major construction company, to collaborate on petrochemical projects.

In this photo taken June 25, 2019, and provided by Hyosung Group, Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon (L) and Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser pose for a photo after signing an MOU to cooperate on carbon fiber technology in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK