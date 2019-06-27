S. Korea's exports projected to shrink over 6 pct in 2019: trade agency
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports will likely drop more than 6 percent from a year earlier in 2019, dipping below the US$600 billion mark only one year after breaching the threshold, a local trade agency said Thursday.
According to the state-run Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the country's outbound shipments are expected to reach $566 billion this year, down 6.4 percent from a year earlier.
The report also predicted imports to drop 4.1 percent on-year to $513 billion.
The projected drop will come one year after the country's exports breached the $600 billion mark for the first time in its history.
South Korea's exports have been on a steady decline since December, partly due to sluggish global demand for semiconductors, the country's No. 1 export item, accounting for nearly one quarter of its overall exports.
Many believe the slump in the global semiconductor market may be cyclical or one caused by an oncoming change in technology.
KITA noted a recovery in the global chip market may be delayed until next year due to a delay in investment by global IT firms. It said the country's semiconductor exports may plunge by more than 21 percent on-year to around $100 billion this year.
South Korean exporters have also been facing an increasingly challenging environment created by the trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies and the two largest importers of South Korean goods.
"A quick recovery in South Korean exports will again be hard to expect in the second half of the year due to the U.S.-China trade dispute and delays in investment and spending sparked by economic uncertainties," a KITA official said.
By industrial sector, KITA forecast exports by the country's petrochemical industry to drop nearly 10 percent on-year in 2019.
Outbound shipments by the auto industry, on the other hand, are projected to increase 5.2 percent on increased sales of new car models and environmentally friendly vehicles, it said.
