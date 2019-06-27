N.K. says U.S. should come up with new proposal if it wants to resume nuclear talks
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday the United States should come up with a new proposal if it truly wants to resume denuclearization negotiations, warning that time is not sufficient to produce results before its earlier imposed end-of-the-year deadline.
Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's American affairs department, made the remark in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying the stalled nuclear talks won't resume automatically just because the U.S. calls repeatedly for it.
"Just as our State Affairs Commission chairman declared in his historic speech, the United States should come up with a right way of calculation if the DPRK-U.S. talks are to take place, and the deadline for it is the end of the year," Kwon said, referring to leader Kim Jong-un by his title.
The official also said the U.S. should have the right attitude.
"Even if we intend to hold talks with the U.S., the (U.S.) negotiating attitude should be right, and talks should be held with someone who can understand what we say, and a right alternative should be put forward," the official said.
"If it really wants to produce results, there might not be that much time left," he said.
In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he will wait for the U.S. to make a "courageous" decision until the end of this year, apparently urging Washington to ease what it sees as unilateral denuclearization demands.
Nuclear talks between the North and the U.S. have been stalled since the February breakdown of their summit as they failed to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's sanctions relief.
With regard to South Korea's efforts to mediate the resumption of their talks, Kwon urged Seoul to stay out, saying that it is a bilateral matter between Pyongyang and Washington.
North Korea-U.S. talks are "literally talks between the two countries and also given the origin of hostile relations between them, it is not a matter that South Korea can intervene with," he said.
He said that the relations between the North and the U.S. are based on friendly ties between their leaders and that if Pyongyang has anything to say to Washington, there is no need for Seoul to help since it could use their existing communication channels.
The North Korean official also said that Seoul officials are claiming that behind-the-scenes talks are under way between the two Koreas, but that there is no such thing going on right now.
