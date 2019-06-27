Seoul stocks trade higher Thursday morning
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher Thursday morning as investors were slightly upbeat over the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) started nearly flat but moved upward to rise by 12.99 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,134.84 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks were mixed, with investors cautious ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to be held on the sidelines of the G-20 summit that starts in Japan on Friday.
In Seoul, foreign investors bought 125 billion won (US$108 million) worth of shares and pushed the index up.
Tech shares were strong, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics advancing 1.64 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 3.63 percent.
Auto shares were in positive terrain, with top carmaker Hyundai Motor moving up 0.35 percent and its sister company Kia Motors rising 0.80 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 0.64 percent.
Top steelmaker POSCO, however, was down 0.41 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Celltrion plunged 1.55 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,155.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.90 won from the previous session's close.
