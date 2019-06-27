Yongbyon removal is 'entrance' to 'irreversible' denuclearization: Cheong Wa Dae
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in believes that dismantling North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex is the "entrance" to an "irreversible" denuclearization stage, his office said Thursday.
Cheong Wa Dae stressed that he does not view the removal of the Yongbyon facilities, the heart of the North's nuclear program, itself as irreversible denuclearization.
In a joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies a day earlier, Moon was asked about his definition of the "irreversible stage in the North's denuclearization action" for a decision on easing U.N. sanctions.
The president replied, "If all of the nuclear facilities in the complex, including the plutonium reprocessing facilities and the uranium enrichment facilities, are completely demolished and verified, it would be possible to say that the denuclearization of North Korea has entered an irreversible stage."
Some observers viewed his remark as contradicting the U.S. position during the Hanoi summit that Pyongyang should dismantle the Yongbyon complex and take additional denuclearization steps for sanctions relief.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. has detected a few other nuclear facilities in North Korea.
What Moon meant was that the dismantling of the Yongbyon facilities is the "entrance to an irreversible stage to move toward complete denuclearization," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, told reporters.
Moon added in the interview that, "If the denuclearization negotiations resume in earnest going forward, the key to the negotiations will be to determine what kind of measures the North will have to complete to say that substantive denuclearization has been achieved -- in other words, to regard the North as having entered an irreversible stage," Ko pointed out.
She added the president already revealed his view on the Yongbyon issue in a National Security Council meeting in March held after the Hanoi summit between North Korea and the U.S. fell apart.
