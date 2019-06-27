Seoul says senior N. Korean officials' status could have changed
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to North Korea revealed possible changes in the status of some key North Korean officials, including Kim Yong-chol, who served as the counterpart of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the South's unification ministry said Thursday.
Kim Yong-chol did not attend Xi's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, though he attended ceremonies to welcome and see off the Chinese leader, the ministry said. In the past, the official attended all important diplomatic events.
The status of leader Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, could have also changed, and Hyon Song-wol, head of the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, appears to have taken over the sister's previous role as a protocol official for the leader, the ministry said.
Kim Yo-jong's status appears to have been elevated, the ministry said.
She was spotted sitting with top Pyongyang officials while watching a propaganda performance to celebrate Xi's visit, but was not included when the Chinese leader held a photo session with members of the political bureau of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
Earlier this week, the South's intelligence agency gave similar assessments.
