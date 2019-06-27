(LEAD) Process to sell Asiana Airlines to begin next month
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Asiana Group, a South Korean airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate, said Thursday it will begin the process to sell its airline unit next month as part of its broad restructuring efforts.
At a shareholders meeting, Han Chang-soo, president and chief executive of Asiana Airlines Inc., said, "As the due diligence (being conducted by Ernst & Young accounting firm) is going smoothly as planned, the group will give the public bidding notice (for Asiana) next month."
The news gave a boost to Kumho Asiana affiliates. Asiana Airlines rose 0.7 percent to end at 5,520 won (US$4.8) and Kumho Industrial Co. climbed 3.3 percent to finish at 14,150 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.6 percent gain.
Conglomerates, such as SK, CJ, Hanwha and Aekyung, have been mentioned as potential bidders for the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co., though they have denied the rumors.
Early this month, Korean Air Chairman Cho Won-tae said the company "is looking at the deal."
The 33.5 percent stake in Asiana up for sale is held by Kumho Industrial Co., a construction unit of the group.
In 2018, Asiana Airlines and its main creditor, the Korea Development Bank, signed a deal that required the carrier to secure liquidity through sales of non-core assets, and the issuance of convertible and perpetual bonds.
Last year, Asiana Airlines swung to a net loss of 10.4 billion won from a net profit of 248 billion won a year earlier due to currency-related losses and increased jet fuel costs. It owes financial institutions 3.2 trillion won in short-term obligations, with some 1.2 trillion won of loans maturing this year.
