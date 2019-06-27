Heavy traffic jams expected in Seoul due to rallies timed for Trump's visit
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Severe traffic congestion is expected on major roads in downtown Seoul over the weekend as conservative and progressive civic groups are planning a series of massive rallies and marches for and against U.S. President Trump's visit to South Korea, police here said Thursday.
Trump is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Saturday for a two-day trip after attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. On Sunday, he will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over North Korean nuclear issues.
According to Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, progressive groups will stage massive protests against Trump's visit at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday afternoon.
Conservative organizations also plan to hold rallies to welcome the U.S. president's visit at Seoul Station and Daehanmun Gate around the same time.
Apart from them, 10,000 members from about 10 conservative civic groups will stage their regular, yearslong weekend demonstrations and parades denouncing the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in downtown areas, including Seoul Station and Gwanghwamun Square, between 9:00 a.m. Saturday and 3:00 p.m. Sunday, the agency said.
"The passage of vehicles, including buses, through downtown areas could be controlled over the weekend due to protests and parades," it said, adding that extreme traffic congestion is likely to take place on major roads, including Jongno and Namdaemun-ro.
