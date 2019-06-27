Go to Contents
Moon appoints new tax chief

16:05 June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday appointed veteran tax official Kim Hyun-jun to head the National Tax Service (NTS), the presidential office said.

Kim, former chief of the NTS Seoul office, will begin work as commissioner Friday, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said.

Kim Hyun-jun, National Tax Service commissioner nominee, speaks at his confirmation hearing in Seoul at the National Assembly's finance committee on June 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

Kim, 51, who has held key NTS positions from planning to investigation, was nominated on May 28 to replace incumbent Han Sung-hee.

The National Assembly's Strategy and Finance Committee expressed its consent after his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Lawmakers recognized his expertise and capability and found no ethical problems with him as a high-level official, the panel said in the hearing report.

He led a major probe into offshore tax evasion in 2017 and an investigation into large businesses and rich people over illegal inter-affiliate business deals and borrowed-name assets in 2018.

