Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign ministry #car crash

Foreign ministry voices concerns over recent car crash at U.S. Embassy

16:00 June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry expressed concerns on Thursday over the recent ramming of a car into the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, saying any attack on a foreign mission can't be justified.

Police have sought a warrant to arrest a 40-year-old Korean man who crashed his sedan into the front gate of the embassy in central Seoul on Tuesday. No one was hurt in the incident.

"Any attack on a foreign diplomatic mission can't be justified under any circumstances," Kim In-chul, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.

"The government will make the utmost efforts to protect foreign embassies," he added.

The spokesman added that the government will take "stern" action against any activities to disrupt foreign missions in accordance with the law.

This photo, taken April 23, 2019, shows Kim In-chul, spokesman of South Korea's foreign ministry, speaking during a regular press briefing at the ministry in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK