(LEAD) Quake of 3.9 magnitude detected in southern N. Korean province
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 2, 5-7)
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province in the country's southern region on Thursday, South Korea's weather agency said.
The tremor occurred at 3:19 p.m., some 9 kilometers northeast of the provincial city of Songrim, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). It was followed by two smaller quakes in the 2 magnitude range.
The city is located 176 kilometers north of Seoul.
The weather agency said there appears to be no damage from the quake.
Quakes of more than magnitude 2 have been detected in the city on eight occasions since last Friday.
"They appear to be natural quakes. Sites near Songrim have seen frequent earthquakes occur because of the fault structure," a KMA official said.
The agency said more tremors may occur near the North's city.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)